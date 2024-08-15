Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Trading 6.2% Higher

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.26 and last traded at $8.26. 1,231,244 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 3,841,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

Several research firms recently commented on GT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.80 to $15.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.23.

The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 356,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 249,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 79,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

