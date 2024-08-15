Grainger (OTC:GRGTF) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Grainger plc (OTC:GRGTF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.24 and last traded at $3.24. 131 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

Grainger Stock Down 2.4%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.15.

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages private rental homes in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Grainger Trust Plc and changed the name to Grainger Plc in March 2007. Grainger plc was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

