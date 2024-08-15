Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

LOPE has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $142.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.28. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $108.24 and a 52 week high of $157.53.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.56 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 31.81%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 2.5% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 4.3% in the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.9% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

