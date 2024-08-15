Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 1,758 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,360,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,771,985,000 after buying an additional 17,369,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $950,192,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 424.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,451,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602,830 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,691,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,156 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,472,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,975 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCHW. UBS Group cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

In related news, President Richard A. Wurster bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.05 per share, with a total value of $620,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 144,228 shares in the company, valued at $8,949,347.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $5,492,955.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,630,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.05 per share, for a total transaction of $620,500.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 144,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,949,347.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,911 shares of company stock worth $12,541,978 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $65.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $116.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

