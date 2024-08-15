Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 22,382 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 659.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,777 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,382 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 58.4% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.39.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $109.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.44 and a 1 year high of $115.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.56.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.22%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

