Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 2,874 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in MSA Safety by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,278,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,756,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in MSA Safety by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in MSA Safety by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSA Safety Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $178.93 on Thursday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $147.35 and a twelve month high of $200.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at MSA Safety

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

In related news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 3,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $745,605.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,953 shares in the company, valued at $6,039,117. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MSA Safety from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair upgraded MSA Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

