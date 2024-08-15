Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 3,590 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,717 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHI. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 515.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 157,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,883,000 after buying an additional 131,616 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 252.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 11,731 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 37,500.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.60.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $174.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $185.43.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

