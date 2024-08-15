Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 5,788 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 524,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,118,000 after buying an additional 52,344 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 305,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,790,000 after acquiring an additional 158,285 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at $4,151,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at $2,546,000. Finally, ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,565,000.

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $55.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $43.30 and a twelve month high of $59.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.2616 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

