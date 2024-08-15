Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 6,362 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $606,000.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HYGH opened at $84.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.08. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) that targets USD-denominated corporate high-yield bonds while mitigating interest-rate risk.

