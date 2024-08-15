Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 902 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.0% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.62 and a twelve month high of $82.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.88 and its 200-day moving average is $81.65.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.