Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned about 1.34% of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 1,980.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

PXE opened at $31.69 on Thursday. Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a 12-month low of $28.74 and a 12-month high of $37.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

