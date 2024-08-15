Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,759,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,608,000 after acquiring an additional 731,194 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 454.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,146,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,232 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,732,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,032,000 after buying an additional 47,146 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 655,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,871,000 after purchasing an additional 55,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 399,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,860,000 after buying an additional 40,116 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $208.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $148.45 and a 1-year high of $226.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.73.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

