Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,948 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,793,138 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,731,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,333 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,341,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,208,593,000 after buying an additional 867,180 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,727,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,314,068,000 after buying an additional 97,277 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,006,348,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,682,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $803,143,000 after acquiring an additional 126,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI opened at $334.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $253.95 and a 1-year high of $365.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $335.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.50.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total value of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,979.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,173,668. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Baird R W upgraded The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.64.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

