Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 1,056 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEU. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in NewMarket by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 54,482.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,619,000 after buying an additional 21,248 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 254.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NewMarket news, CAO Bruce R. Hazelgrove III sold 1,270 shares of NewMarket stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.31, for a total transaction of $691,273.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,862.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Stock Performance

Shares of NewMarket stock opened at $543.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $534.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $569.29. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $436.90 and a fifty-two week high of $650.00.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.63 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $710.23 million during the quarter.

NewMarket Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

