Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 2,195 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% during the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $57.06 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $57.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.53 and its 200-day moving average is $56.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

