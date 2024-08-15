Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 698 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 96.1% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 19,779 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,912,000. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $672,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX Stock Up 0.7 %

RTX stock opened at $117.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $118.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.94.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at $10,090,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Melius Research raised their price objective on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.47.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

