Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Cuts Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,250 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Little House Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $1,041,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Target by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 642,340 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $112,686,000 after buying an additional 122,706 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Target by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,958,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 130,179 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $135.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.32 and its 200-day moving average is $154.27. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Target from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGT

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.