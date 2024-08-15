Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Cuts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 6.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 226 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in BlackRock by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.4% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 1.3% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $910.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $912.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $872.29.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.3 %

BLK stock opened at $857.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $814.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $801.11. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $885.10. The company has a market cap of $127.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 32.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total transaction of $22,529,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,020 shares of company stock valued at $83,094,987. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.