Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSLV. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter worth about $89,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $102,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 864.6% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $133,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of PSLV stock opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.20. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

