Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,971 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTS. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $29.23 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $29.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.88.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

