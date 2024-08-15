Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,031,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,336,000 after acquiring an additional 128,519 shares during the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $106.86 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $80.74 and a 1-year high of $111.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.27.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

