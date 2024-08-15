Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Plc raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 60,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in Enphase Energy by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $522,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total value of $616,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at $13,306,133.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total transaction of $616,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,106,629.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENPH. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.96.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $111.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.89, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.17 and a 200-day moving average of $115.29. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $141.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $303.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

See Also

