Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 20,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

IUSG opened at $124.61 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.71 and a fifty-two week high of $133.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.45 and a 200-day moving average of $119.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1445 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.