Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $2.41 Million Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 51.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,857 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 108,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after purchasing an additional 16,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drake & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $18,287,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of MOAT opened at $90.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.19.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

