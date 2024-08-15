Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $2.52 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466,596 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 102,479 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 185.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 49,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLTR. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $30.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a PE ratio of 258.27, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day moving average of $23.93. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $31.37.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $57,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $51,077.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 639,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,625,524.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,059.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 506,580 shares of company stock worth $14,748,074 in the last ninety days. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

