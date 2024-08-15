Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AJG. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% during the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $284.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.63, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $215.37 and a 1 year high of $290.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.17 and a 200-day moving average of $252.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, President Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total value of $4,244,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 329,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,121,853.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,269.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,485,587. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total value of $4,244,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 329,099 shares in the company, valued at $93,121,853.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,815 shares of company stock worth $17,319,039. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $282.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Argus lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AJG

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.