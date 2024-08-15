Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,524,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,589,000 after purchasing an additional 448,368 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,794,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,919 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,726,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,066,000 after purchasing an additional 185,999 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,241,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,865,000 after purchasing an additional 69,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,351,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,624,000 after purchasing an additional 184,372 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BSV stock opened at $78.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.64. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $78.49.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.