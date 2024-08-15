Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 2,826 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHYS. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,395,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,637,000 after purchasing an additional 195,980 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth $67,526,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 478.6% in the 1st quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,023,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,108 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,538,000 after purchasing an additional 71,602 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,752,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,322,000 after purchasing an additional 48,520 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $19.03 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $19.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.46 and its 200 day moving average is $17.65.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

