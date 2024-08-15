Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 89 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 40,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $491,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.93.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $192.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.94. The stock has a market cap of $176.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

