Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 193,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492,092 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,723,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,131 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $441,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,171,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IWM opened at $206.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

