Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,710,000. EQ LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,841,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 69,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 18,366 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $102.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

