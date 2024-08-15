Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOX. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOX opened at $135.64 on Thursday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $100.32 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

