Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 310.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $451.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $215.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $442.02. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $361.02 and a fifty-two week high of $477.71.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. HSBC reduced their price target on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.18.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

