Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 1,001 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,982,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,572 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,323,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269,083 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,278,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,408,000 after acquiring an additional 582,373 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 461.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,838,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,585,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,561,000 after acquiring an additional 522,716 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

BNDX opened at $49.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.86. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1005 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

