Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 1,684 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 83,921,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,632 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,410.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,769,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,935,000 after buying an additional 2,719,430 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 693.0% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 913,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,064,000 after acquiring an additional 798,250 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,997,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,411,000 after purchasing an additional 750,511 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.5% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,443,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,458,000 after purchasing an additional 532,740 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHE opened at $26.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

