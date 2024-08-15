Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Takes $2.36 Million Position in American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 3.01% of American Century Quality Preferred ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth $6,871,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,251,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 194.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 90,076 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Century Quality Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,680,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter.

BATS QPFF opened at $36.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.2046 dividend. This is an increase from American Century Quality Preferred ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The American Century Quality Preferred ETF (QPFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in preferred securities issued by US and non-US companies of varied maturities. QPFF was launched on Feb 16, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

