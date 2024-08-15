Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Receives C$43.88 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$43.88.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In related news, Director Olivier Desmarais sold 1,029 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.88, for a total transaction of C$42,065.52. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GWO opened at C$42.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of C$37.06 and a one year high of C$45.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.96, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a current ratio of 37.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is 63.25%.

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

