Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 million. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 232.42% and a negative net margin of 926.13%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRTS opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Gritstone bio has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $3.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.28. The firm has a market cap of $56.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on GRTS shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Gritstone bio in a research report on Monday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Gritstone bio in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Gritstone bio in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing vaccine-based immunotherapy candidates against cancer and infectious diseases. Its primary product candidate is GRANITE, an individualized immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of microsatellite stable colorectal cancers; and has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trials for treating solid tumors.

