GSV (OTCMKTS:GSVI) versus Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Head-To-Head Survey

GSV (OTCMKTS:GSVI – Get Free Report) and Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for GSV and Magnolia Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSV 0 0 0 0 N/A Magnolia Oil & Gas 1 4 6 0 2.45

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.94%. Given Magnolia Oil & Gas’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Magnolia Oil & Gas is more favorable than GSV.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Magnolia Oil & Gas $1.23 billion 4.02 $388.30 million $2.01 12.34

This table compares GSV and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Magnolia Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than GSV.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 28.7% of GSV shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GSV and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSV N/A N/A N/A Magnolia Oil & Gas 29.44% 21.18% 14.45%

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas beats GSV on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GSV

GSV, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration company. It operates oil and gas wells in Louisiana; and oil and gas prospects in Texas. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

