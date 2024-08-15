Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Declares $0.05 Semi-annual Dividend

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0514 per share on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Haleon has a payout ratio of 20.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Haleon to earn $0.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Haleon Stock Performance

NYSE HLN opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.51. The firm has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Haleon has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $9.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Haleon had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Haleon will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HLN has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Haleon in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

