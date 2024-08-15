Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) Trading 5% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) shot up 5% during trading on Wednesday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $22.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Hamilton Insurance Group traded as high as $19.33 and last traded at $19.07. 466,711 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 339,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.17.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HG. JMP Securities upped their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $19,249,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at $6,454,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Hamilton Insurance Group by 17.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,084,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after acquiring an additional 313,417 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $3,831,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,738,000. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $587.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.37 million. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 19.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

