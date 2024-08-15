Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO) Insider Himanshu Raja Sells 218,876 Shares

Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO – Get Free Report) insider Himanshu Raja sold 218,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.34), for a total transaction of £59,096.52 ($75,455.21).

Himanshu Raja also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hammerson alerts:

On Friday, May 31st, Himanshu Raja purchased 1,144 shares of Hammerson stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £331.76 ($423.60).

Hammerson Price Performance

Shares of LON HMSO opened at GBX 27.98 ($0.36) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.44, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 28.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,798.00, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.30. Hammerson Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 20.50 ($0.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 32.04 ($0.41).

Hammerson Cuts Dividend

About Hammerson

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a GBX 0.76 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.55%. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio is -20,000.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.