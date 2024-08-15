Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO) Insider Himanshu Raja Sells 218,876 Shares

Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO – Get Free Report) insider Himanshu Raja sold 218,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.34), for a total transaction of £59,096.52 ($75,455.21).
Himanshu Raja also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 31st, Himanshu Raja purchased 1,144 shares of Hammerson stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £331.76 ($423.60).
Hammerson Price Performance
Shares of LON HMSO opened at GBX 27.98 ($0.36) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.44, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 28.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,798.00, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.30. Hammerson Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 20.50 ($0.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 32.04 ($0.41).
Hammerson Cuts Dividend
About Hammerson
Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.
