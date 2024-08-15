HC Wainwright Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Insmed in a report issued on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.42) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.51). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Insmed’s current full-year earnings is ($4.71) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Insmed’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.86) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.95) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $90.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.78) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Insmed from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Insmed from $74.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Insmed from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Insmed from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $74.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.57 and a 200-day moving average of $43.02. Insmed has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $78.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Insmed by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Insmed by 11.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Insmed by 83.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in Insmed by 4.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Insmed by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period.

In other Insmed news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 220,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $11,028,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,481 shares in the company, valued at $5,874,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 220,564 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $11,028,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,874,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 21,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,165,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,837,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 249,611 shares of company stock valued at $12,584,876. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

