HC Wainwright Comments on Galiano Gold Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Galiano Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Galiano Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Galiano Gold Stock Up 9.3 %

Shares of Galiano Gold stock opened at C$2.00 on Wednesday. Galiano Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.71 and a twelve month high of C$2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 15.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.00. The company has a market cap of C$508.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Galiano Gold

In other Galiano Gold news, Senior Officer Krista Muhr sold 93,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.31, for a total transaction of C$215,319.23. In other news, Director Paul Nicholas Wright sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.72, for a total transaction of C$172,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Krista Muhr sold 93,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.31, for a total value of C$215,319.23. 23.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

