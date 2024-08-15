HC Wainwright Increases Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Price Target to $120.00

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 134.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PRAX. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday. Wedbush raised their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $51.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.66. The firm has a market cap of $877.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.73. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $67.21.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 million. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 101.99% and a negative net margin of 5,711.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 108.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 6,942 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 10.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,051,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,498,000 after buying an additional 97,561 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 105.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 248,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,273,000 after buying an additional 127,357 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the second quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the second quarter worth $25,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

