HC Wainwright Lowers Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Price Target to $9.00

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 476.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Century Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Shares of Century Therapeutics stock opened at $1.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $131.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.35. Century Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.51.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. Century Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.74% and a negative net margin of 9,742.41%. Analysts anticipate that Century Therapeutics will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in Century Therapeutics by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,355,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 256,500 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $47,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Century Therapeutics by 191.0% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 293,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 192,915 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Century Therapeutics by 141.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 44,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

