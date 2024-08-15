HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GRTS. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Gritstone bio in a report on Friday, May 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Gritstone bio in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

GRTS stock opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $56.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.50. Gritstone bio has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.12. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 926.13% and a negative return on equity of 232.42%. The business had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gritstone bio will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gritstone bio by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,733,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,166,000 after acquiring an additional 317,499 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the 1st quarter valued at $2,650,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 4,598.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 553,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 541,377 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Gritstone bio by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 96,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Gritstone bio during the 1st quarter valued at $636,000. Institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing vaccine-based immunotherapy candidates against cancer and infectious diseases. Its primary product candidate is GRANITE, an individualized immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of microsatellite stable colorectal cancers; and has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trials for treating solid tumors.

