HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE)

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 163.16% from the stock’s current price.

Super League Enterprise Stock Down 0.9 %

Super League Enterprise stock opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.56. Super League Enterprise has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $7.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.04.

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 million. Super League Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 228.35% and a negative net margin of 109.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super League Enterprise will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Super League Enterprise

In other news, Director Jeff Patrick Gehl acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.37 per share, with a total value of $34,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 131,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,219.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Super League Enterprise stock. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in Super League Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned about 3.84% of Super League Enterprise at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super League Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super League Enterprise, Inc builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms.

Further Reading

