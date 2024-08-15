HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV)

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 213.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ACRV. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Acrivon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acrivon Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

Shares of ACRV opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $216.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.86.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acrivon Therapeutics will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 31,208 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Acrivon Therapeutics by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 50.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 12,219 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 48.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

