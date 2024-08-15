HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR)

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Biora Therapeutics Stock Performance

BIOR stock opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.79. Biora Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $3.41.

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Biora Therapeutics will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biora Therapeutics Company Profile

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics in the United States. The company offers NaviCap, a targeted oral delivery platform for delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and BioJet, a systemic oral delivery platform designs to replace injection with needle-free, oral delivery of large molecules for management of chronic diseases.

